Which of the following is the way that humans efficiently and safely navigate their everyday world?
A
Relying solely on trial and error for every situation
B
Using heuristics to make quick decisions
C
Ignoring past experiences when making choices
D
Always engaging in lengthy, analytical reasoning for all decisions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of heuristics: Heuristics are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb that help people make decisions quickly and efficiently without having to analyze every detail.
Recognize why relying solely on trial and error is inefficient: Trial and error involves testing multiple options until finding a solution, which can be time-consuming and risky in everyday situations.
Consider the drawbacks of ignoring past experiences: Past experiences provide valuable information that can guide decision-making and improve safety and efficiency.
Evaluate the impracticality of always engaging in lengthy analytical reasoning: While thorough analysis can be useful, it is often too slow for everyday decisions where quick responses are needed.
Conclude that using heuristics allows humans to navigate their environment efficiently and safely by balancing speed and accuracy in decision-making.
