Three of the following are examples of comprehension monitoring in cognitive psychology. Which one is NOT an example of comprehension monitoring?
A
Rereading a confusing paragraph to improve understanding
B
Memorizing a list of vocabulary words without checking for understanding
C
Highlighting important information in a textbook
D
Asking oneself questions about the material while reading
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of comprehension monitoring. Comprehension monitoring is a metacognitive process where a person actively checks their understanding of the material they are reading or learning.
Step 2: Identify behaviors that involve actively checking or regulating understanding. Examples include rereading confusing parts, asking oneself questions about the material, and highlighting important information to focus attention.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if it involves active checking of understanding. For example, rereading a confusing paragraph is a direct attempt to improve comprehension, so it is comprehension monitoring.
Step 4: Consider the option 'Memorizing a list of vocabulary words without checking for understanding.' This involves rote memorization without any active evaluation of whether the material is understood, so it is NOT comprehension monitoring.
Step 5: Conclude that the option which does not involve active checking or regulation of understanding is the one that is NOT an example of comprehension monitoring.
