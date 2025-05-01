In cognitive psychology, how is the brain's organization more complex than what was proposed by either the 'whole brainers' or the 'localizers' theories?
A
The brain operates entirely through a single, undivided process that cannot be broken down into smaller components.
B
All cognitive abilities are strictly confined to one hemisphere of the brain, with no interaction between regions.
C
Cognitive functions are determined solely by the size of individual brain regions, regardless of their connectivity.
D
Modern research shows that cognitive functions arise from dynamic networks that integrate both localized and distributed processing across multiple brain regions.
1
Understand the 'whole brainers' theory, which suggests that the brain works as a single, unified whole without distinct specialized areas.
Review the 'localizers' theory, which proposes that specific cognitive functions are confined to particular, localized brain regions.
Recognize the limitations of both theories: 'whole brainers' overlook specialization, while 'localizers' ignore the interaction between brain areas.
Learn about modern cognitive neuroscience findings that reveal cognitive functions emerge from dynamic networks involving multiple brain regions working together.
Conclude that the brain's organization is more complex because it integrates both localized processing and distributed networks, rather than fitting exclusively into either the 'whole brainers' or 'localizers' models.
