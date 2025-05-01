In cognitive psychology, why is a letter often considered a more intimate form of making an argument compared to other forms of communication?
A
Because letters are always anonymous, which encourages honesty in arguments.
B
Because letters are typically written in formal language, which increases intimacy.
C
Because letters allow for personal reflection and tailored expression, fostering a sense of direct connection between sender and recipient.
D
Because letters rely solely on visual cues, making the argument more persuasive.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of communication forms in cognitive psychology, focusing on how different mediums affect interpersonal connection and argumentation.
Step 2: Recognize that letters provide a unique opportunity for personal reflection, allowing the sender to carefully consider and craft their message before sending.
Step 3: Note that letters enable tailored expression, meaning the sender can customize the argument specifically for the recipient, which enhances the feeling of direct communication.
Step 4: Contrast letters with other forms of communication that may be more immediate or impersonal, such as anonymous messages or purely visual cues, which do not foster the same level of intimacy.
Step 5: Conclude that the intimacy in letter writing arises from the thoughtful, personalized, and reflective nature of the communication, which creates a stronger sense of connection between sender and recipient.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah