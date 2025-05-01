Which of the following statements uses a synonym as a context clue to help define an unfamiliar word?
A
The arid climate, which is dry and lacking in moisture, makes farming difficult.
B
The jubilant crowd cheered loudly, showing their excitement.
C
The nocturnal animal, unlike those active during the day, sleeps during daylight hours.
D
The frigid air made everyone shiver, as the temperature dropped below freezing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a synonym is — a word that has the same or nearly the same meaning as another word.
Step 2: Identify the unfamiliar word in each sentence and look for a word or phrase nearby that means the same thing (a synonym) to serve as a context clue.
Step 3: Examine the sentence 'The arid climate, which is dry and lacking in moisture, makes farming difficult.' Here, 'dry and lacking in moisture' is a phrase that explains 'arid' using synonyms.
Step 4: Check the other sentences to see if they use synonyms as context clues. For example, 'jubilant' is explained by 'showing their excitement' (not a synonym but an example), 'nocturnal' is contrasted with 'active during the day' (an antonym), and 'frigid' is explained by 'temperature dropped below freezing' (an example, not a synonym).
Step 5: Conclude that the sentence with 'arid' uses a synonym as a context clue because it directly provides words with the same meaning to define the unfamiliar word.
