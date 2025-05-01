Which of the following is NOT considered a component of Uses and Gratification Theory in cognitive psychology?
A
Focus on unconscious motives for media consumption
B
Active audience seeking media to satisfy needs
C
Media competing with other sources of satisfaction
D
Individual differences influencing media choices
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Uses and Gratification Theory focuses on how individuals actively seek out media to satisfy specific needs and desires, emphasizing conscious motives rather than unconscious ones.
Identify the key components of the theory: (1) an active audience that selects media to fulfill needs, (2) media competing with other sources of satisfaction, and (3) individual differences influencing media choices.
Recognize that the theory does NOT emphasize unconscious motives; instead, it highlights the conscious, purposeful use of media by individuals.
Compare each option given in the problem to these components to determine which one does not align with the theory's principles.
Conclude that the option mentioning 'Focus on unconscious motives for media consumption' is NOT a component of Uses and Gratification Theory because it contradicts the theory's emphasis on active, conscious media use.
