Which of the following is NOT considered a cognitive process in cognitive psychology?
A
Memory
B
Problem-solving
C
Digestion
D
Perception
Step 1: Understand what cognitive processes are. Cognitive processes refer to the mental activities involved in acquiring, processing, storing, and using information. Examples include memory, perception, attention, language, and problem-solving.
Step 2: Review each option given in the problem: Memory, Problem-solving, Digestion, and Perception.
Step 3: Identify which options are clearly cognitive processes. Memory, Problem-solving, and Perception all involve mental functions related to cognition.
Step 4: Recognize that Digestion is a biological process related to breaking down food in the body and does not involve mental activities or information processing.
Step 5: Conclude that Digestion is NOT considered a cognitive process in cognitive psychology because it is a physiological process rather than a mental one.
