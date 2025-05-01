Which of the following is true about building coalitions in social psychology?
A
Building coalitions requires that all members have identical interests and perspectives.
B
Coalitions are only effective in competitive environments and not in cooperative ones.
C
Coalitions always result in increased conflict between members.
D
Coalitions are formed when individuals or groups join together to achieve a common goal that would be difficult to accomplish alone.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a coalition in social psychology: it refers to individuals or groups coming together to achieve a shared objective that is challenging to reach independently.
Evaluate the statement that coalitions require all members to have identical interests and perspectives. Consider whether diversity in interests can still allow for coalition formation.
Analyze the claim that coalitions are only effective in competitive environments. Reflect on whether coalitions can also be beneficial in cooperative settings.
Consider the idea that coalitions always increase conflict among members. Think about how cooperation and shared goals might reduce conflict instead.
Conclude that the true statement is that coalitions form when individuals or groups join forces to accomplish a common goal that would be difficult to achieve alone, highlighting collaboration rather than conflict or identical interests.
