In the context of theories of emotion, if an author states that physiological arousal precedes the experience of emotion, what type of claim is the author making?
A
A theoretical claim based on the James-Lange theory of emotion
B
A statistical claim about the prevalence of emotional responses
C
A methodological claim about how emotions should be measured
D
A philosophical claim about the nature of consciousness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key components of the claim: the author states that physiological arousal comes before the experience of emotion.
Recall the main theories of emotion, focusing on how they explain the sequence of physiological and emotional experiences.
Understand that the James-Lange theory specifically proposes that physiological arousal occurs first and then the emotion is experienced as a result of interpreting that arousal.
Recognize that this type of statement is making a theoretical claim because it explains a process or mechanism underlying emotions, rather than providing statistical data, measurement methods, or philosophical viewpoints.
Conclude that the claim aligns with the James-Lange theory, making it a theoretical claim about the order of physiological and emotional events.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah