Which of the following is an example of the tip-of-the-tongue effect?
A
You remember a childhood memory after seeing an old photograph.
B
You instantly remember the answer to a trivia question without any hesitation.
C
You forget where you placed your keys and have no recollection of the event.
D
You are trying to recall the name of a famous actor and feel certain you know it, but cannot quite remember it, even though you can remember details about them.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the tip-of-the-tongue (TOT) effect as a psychological phenomenon where a person is temporarily unable to retrieve a word or name from memory, despite feeling that retrieval is imminent.
Step 2: Identify that the key feature of the TOT effect is the feeling of knowing the information and being close to recalling it, but not being able to fully access it at the moment.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if it matches this description: the first option involves recalling a memory triggered by a cue, which is not TOT; the second option is instant recall, so no TOT; the third option is complete forgetting, which is different from TOT.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct example is the one where you try to recall the name of a famous actor, feel certain you know it, but cannot quite remember it, even though you remember details about them—this perfectly illustrates the TOT effect.
Step 5: Conclude that the TOT effect involves partial retrieval and a strong feeling of knowing, distinguishing it from full recall or complete forgetting.
