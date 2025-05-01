Which of the following is an example of the mere exposure effect?
A
A person avoids a food after getting sick from eating it once.
B
A person develops a preference for a song after hearing it repeatedly on the radio.
C
A person experiences happiness after receiving a compliment from a friend.
D
A person feels anxious when speaking in public for the first time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of the mere exposure effect. It is a psychological phenomenon where people tend to develop a preference for things simply because they are familiar with them through repeated exposure.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it involves increased liking or preference due to repeated exposure.
Step 3: The first option describes avoidance after a negative experience, which is not related to mere exposure but rather to aversion learning.
Step 4: The second option describes developing a preference for a song after hearing it repeatedly, which fits the mere exposure effect because repeated exposure increases liking.
Step 5: The third and fourth options describe emotional reactions (happiness and anxiety) that are not related to repeated exposure increasing preference, so they do not illustrate the mere exposure effect.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah