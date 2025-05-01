Which of the following best describes the main characteristic of altruistic love according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
Selfless concern for the well-being of others without expectation of personal gain
B
A strong need for approval and validation from others
C
Intense physical attraction and desire for another person
D
Mutual exchange of favors and benefits in a relationship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of altruistic love by reviewing psychological theories of emotion, which describe it as a form of love characterized by concern for others' well-being without expecting anything in return.
Step 2: Analyze each option by comparing it to the definition of altruistic love: the first option emphasizes selfless concern, the second focuses on approval and validation, the third on physical attraction, and the fourth on mutual exchange.
Step 3: Recognize that altruistic love is distinct from love based on personal gain, physical desire, or reciprocal benefits, as it centers on selflessness and genuine care.
Step 4: Identify that the option stating 'Selfless concern for the well-being of others without expectation of personal gain' aligns best with the psychological understanding of altruistic love.
Step 5: Conclude that the main characteristic of altruistic love is this selfless concern, differentiating it from other types of love or relational motivations.
