In the context of emotional communication, how many distinct components are typically included in an effective I-statement?
A
One part: only the feeling expressed
B
Four parts: the feeling, the behavior, the impact, and a suggested solution
C
Three parts: a description of the behavior, the feeling experienced, and the impact or consequence
D
Two parts: the feeling and the desired outcome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an effective I-statement is a communication tool used to express feelings and experiences without blaming others, which helps reduce defensiveness and promotes constructive dialogue.
Identify the typical components of an I-statement, which generally include: a description of the specific behavior that affected you, the feeling you experienced as a result, and the impact or consequence of that behavior on you.
Recognize that while some models may include additional parts like a suggested solution or desired outcome, the core effective I-statement usually focuses on these three components to clearly communicate personal experience.
Note that the three parts work together to create a clear and non-confrontational message: describing the behavior objectively, expressing your feelings honestly, and explaining the impact to foster understanding.
Summarize that the effective I-statement typically includes three distinct components: behavior description, feeling expressed, and impact or consequence, which together facilitate emotional communication.
