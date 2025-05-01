All these people are taking the SAT. Who is most likely to experience stereotype threat?
A
A White student who is confident in their test-taking abilities
B
An African American student who is aware of negative stereotypes about their group's academic performance
C
A student who has never heard of stereotypes related to the SAT
D
A student who is taking the SAT in a private room with no one else present
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stereotype threat, which occurs when individuals are at risk of confirming negative stereotypes about their social group, potentially leading to decreased performance.
Step 2: Identify which group in the problem is aware of negative stereotypes related to their group's academic abilities, as awareness is key to experiencing stereotype threat.
Step 3: Recognize that confidence in test-taking abilities or lack of awareness of stereotypes reduces the likelihood of experiencing stereotype threat.
Step 4: Consider the testing environment; taking the test alone may reduce social pressure but does not eliminate stereotype threat if the individual is aware of the stereotype.
Step 5: Conclude that the individual most likely to experience stereotype threat is the one who is both aware of negative stereotypes about their group's academic performance.
