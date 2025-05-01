Which type of thinking is considered to be logical, rational, and realistic?
A
Creative thinking
B
Daydreaming
C
Divergent thinking
D
Convergent thinking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of each type of thinking presented: Creative thinking involves generating new and original ideas; Daydreaming is a spontaneous and often unfocused form of thinking; Divergent thinking is about exploring many possible solutions and ideas.
Recognize that the question asks for the type of thinking that is logical, rational, and realistic, which implies a focus on finding the single best or correct solution based on facts and logic.
Recall that Convergent thinking is the process of narrowing down multiple ideas or possibilities to find the one best answer, emphasizing logic and rationality.
Compare the characteristics of Convergent thinking with the other types to confirm it aligns with being logical, rational, and realistic.
Conclude that Convergent thinking fits the description because it involves systematic problem-solving and decision-making based on evidence and reason.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah