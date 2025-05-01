Which statement best represents a negative connotation for the word "thin"?
A
She was thin and could run very fast.
B
She wore thin layers of clothing in the summer.
C
She looked frail and unhealthy because she was so thin.
D
She was thin and fit into all her favorite clothes.
Step 1: Understand the concept of connotation, which refers to the emotional or cultural meaning attached to a word beyond its literal definition. A negative connotation implies a word or phrase evokes unfavorable or undesirable feelings.
Step 2: Analyze each statement to identify the emotional tone associated with the word "thin" in context. Look for words or phrases that suggest weakness, illness, or other negative qualities.
Step 3: Evaluate the first statement: "She was thin and could run very fast." This suggests a positive or neutral connotation, associating thinness with speed and fitness.
Step 4: Evaluate the second statement: "She wore thin layers of clothing in the summer." Here, "thin" describes clothing layers, not a person, so it does not convey a connotation about body thinness.
Step 5: Evaluate the third statement: "She looked frail and unhealthy because she was so thin." This clearly expresses a negative connotation by linking thinness to frailty and poor health, which is the best example of a negative connotation for "thin."
