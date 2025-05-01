Which of the following strategies is most effective in helping leaders develop open-mindedness?
A
Engaging in perspective-taking exercises to understand diverse viewpoints
B
Avoiding feedback from team members
C
Maintaining strict adherence to established routines
D
Relying solely on past experiences to make decisions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of open-mindedness in leadership, which involves being receptive to new ideas, perspectives, and feedback.
Recognize that strategies promoting exposure to diverse viewpoints encourage leaders to challenge their own assumptions and biases.
Evaluate each option by considering how it influences a leader's ability to consider different perspectives: avoiding feedback and strict routines limit exposure, while relying solely on past experiences restricts adaptability.
Identify that engaging in perspective-taking exercises actively involves understanding others' viewpoints, which directly fosters open-mindedness.
Conclude that the most effective strategy is the one that encourages leaders to broaden their understanding through diverse perspectives, namely engaging in perspective-taking exercises.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah