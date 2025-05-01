In cognitive psychology, under which condition is the self-fulfilling prophecy effect typically stronger?
A
When expectations are vague and not expressed
B
When individuals are unaware of others' expectations
C
When group size is very large and interactions are infrequent
D
When expectations are clearly communicated and held by an authority figure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-fulfilling prophecy: it occurs when a person's expectations about another individual influence their behavior toward that person, causing the expected behavior to actually occur.
Recognize that the strength of the self-fulfilling prophecy depends on how clearly and strongly expectations are communicated and perceived.
Consider the role of authority figures: expectations held and communicated by authority figures tend to carry more weight and influence behavior more effectively.
Analyze the conditions given: vague or unexpressed expectations, unawareness of expectations, and large group size with infrequent interactions typically weaken the effect because the expectations are not clear or influential enough.
Conclude that the self-fulfilling prophecy effect is typically stronger when expectations are clearly communicated and held by an authority figure, as this clarity and authority increase the likelihood that the expectations will influence behavior.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah