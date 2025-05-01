Which of the following best describes cognitive fixation in problem solving?
A
The tendency to solve problems using trial and error rather than systematic reasoning.
B
The tendency to focus on a single approach or solution, making it difficult to see alternative strategies.
C
The ability to quickly switch between different problem-solving methods.
D
The process of forgetting previously learned information when faced with a new problem.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cognitive fixation in problem solving. Cognitive fixation refers to a mental block where an individual becomes stuck on a particular approach or solution, which limits their ability to consider alternative methods.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and compare it to the definition of cognitive fixation. Identify which option describes a tendency to focus narrowly on one solution or approach.
Step 3: Eliminate options that describe different problem-solving behaviors, such as trial and error, flexibility in switching methods, or forgetting information, as these do not align with the concept of fixation.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct description of cognitive fixation is the tendency to focus on a single approach or solution, making it difficult to see alternative strategies.
Step 5: Confirm that this choice matches the psychological understanding of fixation, which is a common barrier in effective problem solving.
