Schachter would agree with which of the following statements about emotion?
A
Cognitive appraisal occurs after emotional experience.
B
Emotions are solely determined by unconscious drives.
C
Physiological arousal alone is sufficient to produce emotion.
D
Emotional experience results from the interaction of physiological arousal and cognitive interpretation.
Understand Schachter's Two-Factor Theory of Emotion, which proposes that emotion arises from a combination of physiological arousal and cognitive appraisal or interpretation.
Recognize that according to Schachter, physiological arousal by itself is not enough to produce a specific emotion; the individual must also cognitively interpret or label the arousal based on the context.
Note that cognitive appraisal does not occur after the emotional experience but is part of the process that creates the emotional experience together with arousal.
Reject the idea that emotions are solely determined by unconscious drives, as Schachter emphasizes conscious cognitive interpretation in emotion formation.
Conclude that the correct statement aligns with Schachter's view that emotional experience results from the interaction of physiological arousal and cognitive interpretation.
