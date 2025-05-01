Understand that cognitive ability tests are designed to measure mental capabilities such as reasoning, problem-solving, memory, and intelligence.
Review each option to identify its primary purpose: Beck Depression Inventory assesses depression symptoms; MMPI evaluates personality traits and psychopathology; TAT is a projective test assessing personality through storytelling.
Recognize that Raven's Progressive Matrices is a nonverbal test specifically designed to measure abstract reasoning and general intelligence, which are key aspects of cognitive ability.
Conclude that among the given options, Raven's Progressive Matrices is the test that fits the definition of a cognitive ability test.
Remember that cognitive ability tests differ from personality or clinical assessments by focusing on intellectual functions rather than emotional or personality characteristics.
