Which of the following best describes the ideal qualities of time management goals in developmental psychology?
A
They should focus only on long-term outcomes without considering short-term steps.
B
They should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.
C
They should be set by others rather than by the individual to ensure objectivity.
D
They should be vague, flexible, and open-ended to allow for creativity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in developmental psychology, effective time management goals are often guided by the SMART criteria, which stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound.
Recognize that goals focusing only on long-term outcomes without short-term steps lack the structure needed for effective progress monitoring and motivation.
Consider that goals set by others rather than the individual may reduce personal motivation and ownership, which are important for developmental growth.
Note that vague, flexible, and open-ended goals may hinder clear progress tracking and reduce the likelihood of achieving desired outcomes.
Conclude that the ideal qualities of time management goals are those that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound, as these provide clarity, motivation, and a framework for success.
