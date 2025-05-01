Which of the following statements about self-esteem is accurate?
Self-esteem refers to an individual's overall sense of self-worth or personal value.
Self-esteem is entirely determined by genetic factors and cannot be influenced by life experiences.
High self-esteem always leads to better mental health and never has negative consequences.
Self-esteem is unrelated to emotional well-being.
Step 1: Understand the concept of self-esteem. Self-esteem is a psychological term that refers to an individual's overall sense of self-worth or personal value.
Step 2: Evaluate the first statement: 'Self-esteem refers to an individual's overall sense of self-worth or personal value.' This aligns with the accepted psychological definition of self-esteem.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Self-esteem is entirely determined by genetic factors and cannot be influenced by life experiences.' Consider research showing that both genetics and life experiences influence self-esteem, so this statement is inaccurate.
Step 4: Review the third statement: 'High self-esteem always leads to better mental health and never has negative consequences.' Reflect on psychological findings that while high self-esteem is generally positive, it can sometimes lead to narcissism or risky behavior, so this statement is too absolute and therefore inaccurate.
Step 5: Consider the fourth statement: 'Self-esteem is unrelated to emotional well-being.' Since self-esteem is closely linked to emotional well-being, this statement is incorrect.
