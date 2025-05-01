Which of the following is considered a domain of emotional intelligence?
A
Physical endurance
B
Self-awareness
C
Numerical reasoning
D
Spatial intelligence
1
Understand that emotional intelligence refers to the ability to recognize, understand, manage, and use emotions effectively in oneself and others.
Identify the common domains or components of emotional intelligence, which typically include self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills.
Review each option given: Physical endurance relates to physical fitness, numerical reasoning involves mathematical problem-solving, and spatial intelligence concerns visualizing and manipulating objects in space.
Recognize that 'Self-awareness' is the ability to recognize and understand one's own emotions, which is a core domain of emotional intelligence.
Conclude that among the options, 'Self-awareness' is the correct domain of emotional intelligence.
