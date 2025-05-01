According to the humanistic perspective in psychology, people are viewed as:
A
Inherently good and capable of personal growth
B
Primarily driven by unconscious conflicts
C
Predisposed to irrational and destructive behaviors
D
Controlled by external rewards and punishments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key focus of the humanistic perspective in psychology, which emphasizes the positive aspects of human nature.
Understand that humanistic psychology views people as inherently good, meaning they have an innate tendency toward growth and self-improvement.
Recognize that this perspective contrasts with other views, such as the psychoanalytic perspective (which focuses on unconscious conflicts) and behaviorism (which emphasizes external rewards and punishments).
Recall that humanistic psychologists like Carl Rogers and Abraham Maslow highlighted concepts such as self-actualization and personal growth.
Conclude that according to the humanistic perspective, people are seen as inherently good and capable of personal growth.
