Which of the following best describes the fundamental disagreement between psychoanalysts and humanists regarding human behavior?
A
Psychoanalysts supported the use of medication for psychological disorders, while humanists advocated for only talk therapy.
B
Psychoanalysts viewed behavior as random, while humanists believed it was entirely predictable.
C
Psychoanalysts emphasized unconscious drives and childhood experiences as determinants of behavior, while humanists focused on conscious choice and personal growth.
D
Psychoanalysts believed behavior was shaped by social learning, whereas humanists argued it was determined by genetic inheritance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the core theoretical perspectives of psychoanalysis and humanistic psychology. Psychoanalysis, founded by Freud, emphasizes unconscious drives and early childhood experiences as key influences on behavior.
Understand that humanistic psychology, developed by theorists like Carl Rogers and Abraham Maslow, focuses on conscious choice, free will, and the innate drive toward personal growth and self-actualization.
Compare the two perspectives by noting that psychoanalysts see behavior as largely influenced by unconscious factors beyond conscious awareness, while humanists highlight the individual's conscious experience and capacity for self-directed change.
Evaluate the given options by matching them against these core ideas: psychoanalysts' focus on unconscious and childhood factors versus humanists' emphasis on conscious choice and growth.
Conclude that the fundamental disagreement lies in the source of behavioral motivation—unconscious drives and past experiences for psychoanalysts, versus conscious choice and personal development for humanists.
