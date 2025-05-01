Which theory within the humanist perspective asserts that workers desire to be cared for and protected by their leaders?
A
Trait theory of leadership
B
Transformational leadership theory
C
Paternalistic leadership theory
D
Transactional leadership theory
1
Identify the main focus of the question: it asks which leadership theory within the humanist perspective emphasizes workers' desire to be cared for and protected by their leaders.
Recall the key characteristics of each leadership theory listed: Trait theory focuses on inherent qualities of leaders; Transformational leadership emphasizes inspiring and motivating change; Transactional leadership is based on exchanges and rewards; Paternalistic leadership involves a leader acting as a caretaker, protecting and guiding workers like a parent figure.
Understand that the humanist perspective in psychology highlights the importance of individual needs, growth, and well-being, which aligns with a leadership style that cares for and protects employees.
Match the theory that best fits this humanist emphasis on care and protection, which is the Paternalistic leadership theory, as it explicitly involves leaders acting in a protective and nurturing role toward their workers.
Conclude that the correct answer is Paternalistic leadership theory because it uniquely reflects the humanist perspective's focus on workers' desire for care and protection from their leaders.
