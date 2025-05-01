The humanistic perspective on psychological disorders is most closely associated with the work of which psychologist?
John Watson
B.F. Skinner
Carl Rogers
Sigmund Freud
Understand that the humanistic perspective in psychology emphasizes personal growth, self-actualization, and the inherent goodness of people.
Recall the key figures associated with different psychological perspectives: John Watson and B.F. Skinner are linked to behaviorism, Sigmund Freud to psychoanalysis, and Carl Rogers to humanistic psychology.
Identify that Carl Rogers is known for his client-centered therapy and contributions to humanistic psychology, focusing on empathy and unconditional positive regard.
Match the humanistic perspective with Carl Rogers based on his emphasis on understanding the individual's subjective experience and potential for self-growth.
Conclude that among the given options, Carl Rogers is the psychologist most closely associated with the humanistic perspective on psychological disorders.
