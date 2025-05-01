In developmental psychology, a child's temperament is likely to be which of the following?
A
Largely influenced by genetic factors and relatively stable across early childhood
B
Unrelated to biological factors and solely shaped by peer interactions
C
Identical for all children regardless of environmental influences
D
Completely determined by parenting style and changes dramatically every year
1
Understand the concept of temperament in developmental psychology: Temperament refers to the innate traits that influence how children experience and react to the world, including their activity level, emotional reactivity, and sociability.
Recognize that temperament is considered to have a biological basis, meaning it is largely influenced by genetic factors inherited from parents.
Acknowledge that while environmental factors such as parenting and peer interactions can shape behavior, temperament itself tends to be relatively stable during early childhood rather than changing dramatically year to year.
Evaluate the options by comparing them to the established understanding of temperament: it is not identical for all children, nor is it solely determined by environment or parenting style.
Conclude that the most accurate description is that temperament is largely influenced by genetic factors and remains relatively stable across early childhood.
