Middle adolescence is characterized by which of the following?
A
The onset of basic motor skills and language acquisition
B
Peak physical growth and the beginning of formal schooling
C
Increased independence from parents and a stronger focus on peer relationships
D
A decline in identity exploration and a return to concrete thinking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the developmental stages of adolescence, which is typically divided into early, middle, and late adolescence, each with distinct characteristics.
Recognize that early adolescence (around ages 10-13) often involves the onset of puberty and rapid physical growth, but not the onset of basic motor skills or language acquisition, which occur much earlier in childhood.
Identify that middle adolescence (approximately ages 14-17) is marked by increased independence from parents and a stronger focus on peer relationships, as teenagers seek to establish their own identity and social networks.
Note that peak physical growth usually occurs in early to middle adolescence, but formal schooling typically begins much earlier, in childhood, so this option does not fit middle adolescence.
Understand that identity exploration tends to increase during adolescence rather than decline, and abstract thinking develops during this period, so a return to concrete thinking is not characteristic of middle adolescence.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah