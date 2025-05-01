In cognitive psychology, an adaptive explanatory style explains negative events in terms that are:
A
permanent, global, and internal
B
temporary, specific, and external
C
permanent, specific, and external
D
temporary, global, and internal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of explanatory style in cognitive psychology, which refers to how individuals explain the causes of events, especially negative ones.
Step 2: Recognize that an adaptive explanatory style is generally associated with more positive psychological outcomes, such as resilience and better coping strategies.
Step 3: Identify the three dimensions used to describe explanatory styles: permanence (temporary vs. permanent), pervasiveness (specific vs. global), and locus (internal vs. external).
Step 4: Recall that an adaptive explanatory style explains negative events as temporary (not permanent), specific (not global), and external (not internal), which helps individuals avoid negative self-judgments and maintain motivation.
Step 5: Compare the given options to these criteria and select the one that matches temporary, specific, and external as the characteristics of an adaptive explanatory style.
