In the context of cognitive psychology, which of the following phrases best demonstrates verbal irony?
A
Oh, great! Another traffic jam on my way to work.
B
Please pass the salt.
C
I am very happy to see you today.
D
The sun rises in the east.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of verbal irony in cognitive psychology. Verbal irony occurs when a speaker says something but means the opposite, often to convey sarcasm or humor.
Step 2: Analyze each phrase to determine if the literal meaning contrasts with the intended meaning, which is the hallmark of verbal irony.
Step 3: Examine the phrase 'Oh, great! Another traffic jam on my way to work.' Here, the word 'great' is likely used sarcastically, as traffic jams are generally frustrating, not great.
Step 4: Review the other phrases: 'Please pass the salt.' is a straightforward request, 'I am very happy to see you today.' is a direct expression of emotion, and 'The sun rises in the east.' is a factual statement. None of these show a contrast between literal and intended meaning.
Step 5: Conclude that the phrase demonstrating verbal irony is the one where the literal positive expression ('Oh, great!') is used to express a negative situation (traffic jam), which fits the definition of verbal irony.
