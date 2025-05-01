In cognitive psychology, synthesizing information allows a reader to:
A
Focus only on the details of a single text
B
Recall information exactly as it was presented
C
Combine ideas from multiple sources to form a new understanding
D
Ignore conflicting viewpoints in the material
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of synthesizing information in cognitive psychology, which involves integrating ideas from different sources rather than focusing on a single text or recalling information verbatim.
Recognize that synthesizing is an active cognitive process where the reader combines various pieces of information to create a broader or new understanding.
Compare the options given: focusing on details of a single text, recalling information exactly, combining ideas from multiple sources, and ignoring conflicting viewpoints.
Evaluate why combining ideas from multiple sources is the correct description of synthesizing, as it reflects the integration and creation of new meaning.
Conclude that synthesizing information means forming a new understanding by merging ideas from different materials, rather than just memorizing or ignoring conflicting information.
