In cognitive psychology, what is the term for a reference to another work of literature, person, or event that relies on the reader's knowledge to understand its meaning?
A
Illusion
B
Allusion
C
Analogy
D
Schema
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for a term in cognitive psychology that describes a reference to another work, person, or event, which depends on the reader's prior knowledge.
Understand that this concept involves recognizing connections or meanings beyond the immediate text, requiring background knowledge or cultural context.
Recall common terms related to references and understanding in psychology and literature: Illusion, Allusion, Analogy, and Schema.
Analyze each option: Illusion refers to a false perception, Analogy is a comparison between two things, Schema is a mental framework for organizing knowledge, and Allusion is a direct or indirect reference that relies on shared knowledge.
Conclude that the term fitting the description of a reference relying on the reader's knowledge is 'Allusion'.
