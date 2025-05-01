If a person matches their actions with their words, it is an example of:
A
Cognitive consistency
B
Cognitive dissonance
C
Selective attention
D
Confirmation bias
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. 'Cognitive consistency' refers to the alignment between a person's beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors, meaning their actions match their words or thoughts.
Step 2: Recognize that 'cognitive dissonance' is the psychological discomfort experienced when there is a mismatch between beliefs and behaviors, which is the opposite of cognitive consistency.
Step 3: Note that 'selective attention' involves focusing on certain stimuli while ignoring others, which is unrelated to matching actions and words.
Step 4: Understand that 'confirmation bias' is the tendency to seek or interpret information in a way that confirms existing beliefs, also unrelated to the alignment of actions and words.
Step 5: Conclude that when a person's actions match their words, it exemplifies 'cognitive consistency' because it reflects harmony between their internal beliefs and external behaviors.
