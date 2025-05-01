In cognitive psychology, which term best describes the phenomenon where negative experiences cause individuals to interpret ambiguous situations or people in a biased, often unfavorable, manner?
A
Optimism bias
B
Anchoring effect
C
Confirmation bias
D
Negativity bias
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept in the question, which involves how individuals interpret ambiguous situations or people, especially after experiencing negative events.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each term provided: Optimism bias (tendency to expect positive outcomes), Anchoring effect (relying heavily on the first piece of information encountered), Confirmation bias (favoring information that confirms existing beliefs), and Negativity bias (greater sensitivity to negative information).
Step 3: Analyze how each bias relates to interpreting ambiguous situations. Optimism bias would lead to positive interpretations, Anchoring effect relates to initial information, and Confirmation bias involves selective information processing.
Step 4: Recognize that the phenomenon described—interpreting ambiguous situations unfavorably due to negative experiences—aligns with Negativity bias, which is the tendency to give more weight to negative information.
Step 5: Conclude that Negativity bias best explains the described phenomenon, as it specifically involves a predisposition to focus on and be influenced by negative experiences when interpreting ambiguous stimuli.
