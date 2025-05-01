In the context of operant conditioning, who is most commonly regarded as its “father” due to his systematic research on reinforcement and behavior?
A
Ivan Pavlov
B
John B. Watson
C
Edward Thorndike
D
B. F. Skinner
step by step guidance
Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which is a learning process through which the strength of a behavior is modified by reinforcement or punishment.
Review the key figures in psychology related to learning theories: Ivan Pavlov is known for classical conditioning, John B. Watson for behaviorism, Edward Thorndike for the law of effect, and B. F. Skinner for operant conditioning.
Identify that operant conditioning specifically involves the use of reinforcement and punishment to increase or decrease behaviors, a concept extensively studied and systematized by B. F. Skinner.
Recognize that B. F. Skinner is most commonly regarded as the 'father' of operant conditioning due to his pioneering research and development of the operant conditioning chamber (Skinner box).
Conclude that among the options given, B. F. Skinner is the correct answer as the primary figure associated with operant conditioning.
