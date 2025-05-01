Which of the following is an example of operant conditioning (learning in which a behavior is strengthened or weakened by its consequences)?
A
A person avoids a food after getting sick once because they developed a taste aversion.
B
A child cleans their room and then receives extra screen time, making the child more likely to clean their room again.
C
A student remembers a phone number by repeating it over and over in their head.
D
A dog learns to salivate when it hears a bell because the bell has been repeatedly paired with food.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of operant conditioning. Operant conditioning is a type of learning where the likelihood of a behavior changes based on the consequences that follow it, such as rewards or punishments.
Step 2: Identify the key elements of operant conditioning in the options: a behavior followed by a consequence that either increases or decreases the behavior's frequency.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if the behavior is influenced by consequences. For example, if a behavior is followed by a reward that makes the behavior more likely to occur again, this is operant conditioning.
Step 4: Recognize that classical conditioning (like salivating to a bell) involves associating two stimuli, not consequences following a behavior, so it is not operant conditioning.
Step 5: Conclude that the example where a child cleans their room and then receives extra screen time, which increases the likelihood of cleaning again, fits operant conditioning because the behavior is strengthened by a positive consequence.
