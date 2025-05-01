Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
6. Learning
Operant Conditioning
Multiple Choice
In operant conditioning, how does a consequence affect a person’s behavior?
A
It changes the likelihood that the behavior will occur again in the future (increases with reinforcement, decreases with punishment).
B
It influences behavior only if the consequence occurs immediately after the behavior and is always pleasant.
C
It produces an automatic, reflexive response that is unrelated to voluntary behavior.
D
It primarily changes the person’s thoughts about the behavior but does not affect how often the behavior occurs.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic principle of operant conditioning, which is a learning process where behaviors are influenced by their consequences.
Step 2: Recognize that consequences can be either reinforcements or punishments, which respectively increase or decrease the likelihood of a behavior occurring again.
Step 3: Note that the timing of the consequence is important; it should follow the behavior closely to effectively influence future behavior.
Step 4: Differentiate operant conditioning from classical conditioning, where automatic reflexive responses are involved, whereas operant conditioning deals with voluntary behaviors.
Step 5: Conclude that the key effect of a consequence in operant conditioning is to change the probability that the behavior will be repeated, not just to influence thoughts or feelings about the behavior.
