Multiple Choice
In operant conditioning, learning occurs primarily through which process?
In operant conditioning, modifications to reinforcement and punishment can influence behavior. Which of the following modifications to reinforcement would increase the likelihood of a behavior occurring again?
I. Reinforcing the behavior as quickly as possible after it occurs.
II. Providing a reward that is appropriate and desirable for the organism.
III. Punishing a desired behavior consistently.