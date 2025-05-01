Which of the following statements is NOT true of typical age-related changes in the human eye?
The risk of developing cataracts increases as people age.
The lens of the eye becomes less flexible, making it harder to focus on close objects.
Color vision typically improves with age due to increased sensitivity of cone cells.
Older adults often experience a decrease in pupil size, which can reduce the amount of light entering the eye.
Step 1: Understand the typical age-related changes in the human eye by reviewing common physiological changes such as cataract development, lens flexibility, pupil size, and color vision.
Step 2: Recognize that cataracts, which are clouding of the lens, become more common with age, increasing the risk of vision impairment.
Step 3: Know that the lens of the eye loses flexibility over time, a condition called presbyopia, which makes focusing on close objects more difficult.
Step 4: Identify that pupil size generally decreases with age (a process called senile miosis), reducing the amount of light entering the eye and potentially affecting vision in low-light conditions.
Step 5: Evaluate the statement about color vision improving with age; understand that typically, color vision declines due to changes in the cone cells and other ocular structures, so the claim that it improves is NOT true.
