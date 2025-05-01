Which of the following provides evidence that feature analysis is an early step in the process of visual recognition?
A
There is no difference in the processing time for features and whole objects.
B
People can detect simple visual features such as lines and angles faster than they can recognize complex objects.
C
Feature analysis occurs only after objects have been fully identified.
D
Visual recognition is equally fast for both simple features and complex objects.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of feature analysis in visual recognition: it refers to the process where the brain first detects simple visual elements like lines, edges, and angles before recognizing complex objects.
Identify the key idea that if feature analysis is an early step, then detecting simple features should happen faster than recognizing whole objects.
Evaluate the options by comparing processing times: if people detect simple features faster than complex objects, this supports the idea that feature analysis occurs early.
Recognize that statements claiming no difference in processing time or equal speed for features and objects contradict the idea of feature analysis as an early step.
Conclude that evidence supporting feature analysis as an early step is the observation that people detect simple visual features such as lines and angles faster than they recognize complex objects.
Watch next
Master Visual Stimuli with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah