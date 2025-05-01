Which of the following statements accurately describes majority and minority influence in a group?
A
Minority influence usually causes more people to conform publicly than majority influence.
B
Both majority and minority influence always result in immediate and widespread behavioral change.
C
Majority influence is generally weaker than minority influence in changing group norms.
D
Majority influence typically leads to public compliance, while minority influence is more likely to result in private acceptance of new ideas.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of majority influence, which occurs when the larger portion of a group affects the behavior or beliefs of others, often leading to public compliance due to social pressure.
Step 2: Understand minority influence, where a smaller group or individual influences the majority, often leading to private acceptance or internalization of new ideas rather than immediate public conformity.
Step 3: Recognize that majority influence tends to produce superficial or public conformity because individuals may agree outwardly to fit in, but not necessarily change their private beliefs.
Step 4: Recognize that minority influence is typically slower and less visible but can lead to deeper, more enduring changes in attitudes because it encourages individuals to rethink their views.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate description is that majority influence usually results in public compliance, while minority influence is more likely to cause private acceptance, which aligns with the correct answer provided.
