Which of the following best describes the impact of a student's level of oral vocabulary on their decoding and reading abilities?
A
Oral vocabulary level has no significant effect on decoding or reading abilities.
B
Students with limited oral vocabulary tend to have superior decoding skills compared to those with extensive vocabulary.
C
A higher level of oral vocabulary generally supports better decoding and reading comprehension skills.
D
Decoding and reading abilities are determined solely by phonological awareness, not oral vocabulary.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: 'oral vocabulary' refers to the words a student understands and uses in spoken language, while 'decoding' is the ability to translate written words into their spoken equivalents, and 'reading comprehension' is the ability to understand and interpret text.
Recognize that oral vocabulary provides a foundation for reading because knowing more words orally helps students recognize and make sense of words when reading.
Consider how decoding skills rely on phonological awareness (the ability to hear and manipulate sounds), but oral vocabulary enriches the meaning-making process once words are decoded.
Analyze research findings that show students with larger oral vocabularies tend to decode words more efficiently and comprehend text better, as they can connect written words to known meanings.
Conclude that a higher level of oral vocabulary generally supports both decoding and reading comprehension, making it a significant factor in reading development.
