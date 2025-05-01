Which of the following family functions most directly helps children acquire language?
A
Setting strict household rules
B
Encouraging independent play without adult involvement
C
Providing children with nutritious meals
D
Engaging in frequent verbal interactions with children
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of family functions in child development, which refers to the roles and activities families perform to support the growth and well-being of children.
Step 2: Recognize that language acquisition in children primarily depends on exposure to and interaction with language, which involves hearing and practicing communication.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see how it relates to language development: setting strict rules, encouraging independent play, providing nutrition, and engaging in verbal interactions.
Step 4: Identify that engaging in frequent verbal interactions provides children with the necessary language input and practice, which is crucial for acquiring vocabulary, grammar, and communication skills.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the family function that most directly helps children acquire language is engaging in frequent verbal interactions with children.
