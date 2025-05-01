Which psychological perspective emphasizes how we store and retrieve information?
A
Psychoanalytic perspective
B
Behavioral perspective
C
Cognitive perspective
D
Humanistic perspective
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about the psychological perspective that focuses on how we store and retrieve information.
Recall the main focus of each psychological perspective: the Psychoanalytic perspective emphasizes unconscious motives; the Behavioral perspective focuses on observable behaviors and their conditioning; the Humanistic perspective centers on personal growth and self-actualization.
Understand that the Cognitive perspective studies mental processes such as thinking, memory, problem-solving, and information processing.
Recognize that storing and retrieving information are functions related to memory, which is a core topic within the Cognitive perspective.
Conclude that the Cognitive perspective is the one that emphasizes how we store and retrieve information.
