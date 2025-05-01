In adult development, when experience conflicts with existing schemas, which cognitive process is most likely to occur?
A
Accommodation
B
Object permanence
C
Conservation
D
Assimilation
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'schemas' are mental frameworks or structures that help individuals organize and interpret information based on prior knowledge and experience.
Recognize that when new experiences conflict with existing schemas, the mind must adjust to incorporate this new information.
Identify the two main cognitive processes related to schemas: assimilation and accommodation. Assimilation involves integrating new information into existing schemas without changing them, while accommodation involves modifying existing schemas to fit new information.
Since the problem states that the experience conflicts with existing schemas, assimilation is less likely because it requires the new information to fit the old schema without change.
Therefore, the cognitive process most likely to occur is accommodation, where the existing schemas are altered to incorporate the new conflicting experience.
