In cognitive psychology, how is Noam Chomsky best known for influencing the field of psychology?
A
By arguing that language is entirely learned through imitation and reinforcement
B
By developing the theory of classical conditioning to explain language learning
C
By introducing the concept of operant conditioning as the primary mechanism for language acquisition
D
By proposing that humans have an innate language acquisition device, challenging behaviorist views of language development
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: Before Chomsky's influence, behaviorist theories like those of B.F. Skinner dominated psychology, explaining language learning primarily through imitation, reinforcement, and conditioning.
Recognize Chomsky's main contribution: He challenged these behaviorist views by proposing that humans are born with an innate biological mechanism, often called the 'language acquisition device' (LAD), which enables children to acquire language naturally.
Explore the implications of the LAD: This concept suggests that language learning is not solely dependent on environmental input or reinforcement but involves inherent cognitive structures that facilitate understanding and producing language.
Connect Chomsky's theory to cognitive psychology: His ideas shifted the focus from observable behavior to internal mental processes, helping to establish cognitive psychology as a field that studies how people think, learn, and process information.
Summarize the impact: Chomsky's proposal fundamentally changed how psychologists view language development, emphasizing innate cognitive abilities over learned behaviors, and inspiring further research into the mental mechanisms underlying language.
