Which branch of psychology focuses on how we encode, process, store, and retrieve information?
A
Psychoanalytic psychology
B
Cognitive psychology
C
Humanistic psychology
D
Behavioral psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key terms in the question: 'encode, process, store, and retrieve information.' These terms relate to mental activities involving knowledge and memory.
Recall the main branches of psychology and their focus areas: Psychoanalytic psychology focuses on unconscious motives; Humanistic psychology emphasizes personal growth; Behavioral psychology studies observable behaviors.
Understand that the branch concerned with mental processes such as encoding, processing, storing, and retrieving information is Cognitive psychology.
Recognize that Cognitive psychology studies internal mental processes including perception, memory, and problem-solving.
Conclude that the correct answer is Cognitive psychology because it directly addresses how we handle information mentally.
