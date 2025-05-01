In social psychology, what is the term for the enforcement of norms or shared rules of conduct that tell people how to act in specific situations?
A
Social control
B
Group polarization
C
Social facilitation
D
Cognitive dissonance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for the term that describes the enforcement of norms or shared rules of conduct guiding behavior in specific situations.
Recall definitions of the provided options: 'Group polarization' refers to the tendency of group members to make decisions that are more extreme than their initial inclination; 'Social facilitation' is the improved performance on tasks in the presence of others; 'Cognitive dissonance' involves the mental discomfort experienced when holding conflicting beliefs or behaviors.
Understand that the question focuses on how society or groups enforce rules and norms to regulate behavior, which is a process related to maintaining order and conformity.
Recognize that 'Social control' is the term used in social psychology to describe mechanisms, strategies, and processes that regulate individual and group behavior to conform to societal norms.
Conclude that the correct term for the enforcement of norms or shared rules of conduct is 'Social control'.
